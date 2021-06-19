Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,000. Archer-Daniels-Midland comprises about 0.7% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 532.0% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Shares of ADM traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,417,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,260. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $69.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.56. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

