Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases 78,466 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 479.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,816 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,466 shares during the period. The Bank of New York Mellon makes up approximately 0.9% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,642,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,820,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169,102 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,457,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $953,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335,468 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,795,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,714,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,981,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,697,000 after purchasing an additional 208,846 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.22. 11,517,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,460,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $52.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.26. The company has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

A number of research firms have commented on BK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

