Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 99,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,000. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.7% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $291,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1,610.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 32,798 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 176,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

PFE traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.81. 37,775,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,332,607. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.16. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.