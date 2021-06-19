The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 61.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 102,060 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $7,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in The Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $124.04 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $84.97 and a one year high of $140.00. The firm has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.79.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

In other news, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $8,473,106.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,875,107.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.38.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

