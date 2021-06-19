The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Increased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 142.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,073 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 132,122 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $57,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after buying an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,607,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after purchasing an additional 607,992 shares in the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $237.35. The company had a trading volume of 11,965,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,632,646. The firm has a market cap of $138.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $240.08. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.65.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

