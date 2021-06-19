The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,472,434 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 89,713 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.76% of The Boeing worth $1,139,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in The Boeing by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Boeing by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Boeing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after purchasing an additional 607,992 shares during the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded down $1.87 on Friday, reaching $237.35. 11,965,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,632,646. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $138.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $240.08.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.65.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

