The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,878,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,065,263 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.71% of The Charles Schwab worth $839,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,640,000 after purchasing an additional 41,059,393 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,658 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $491,462,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311,989 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $152,253.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $19,677,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,429,147 shares of company stock valued at $100,451,401 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Argus increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,257,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,085,213. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

