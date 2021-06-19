The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Saturday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

The Ensign Group has increased its dividend by 17.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $83.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.40. The Ensign Group has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $98.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $627.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.25 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 21.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $88,214.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,175.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,314 shares of company stock worth $2,498,064. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

