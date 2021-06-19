The Force Protocol Hits Market Cap of $10.43 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 19th. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. The Force Protocol has a total market cap of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00012713 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00150567 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001158 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000547 BTC.

The Force Protocol Coin Profile

The Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

