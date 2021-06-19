The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Billion

Brokerages expect that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) will report sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Hershey’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.84 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.82 billion. The Hershey reported sales of $1.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full-year sales of $8.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.57 billion to $8.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $8.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Hershey.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The Hershey’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $170.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. The Hershey has a one year low of $125.50 and a one year high of $175.55. The firm has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.19%.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $65,469.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 19,782 shares of company stock worth $3,351,216 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 579,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,580,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $302,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Hershey by 337.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in The Hershey by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in The Hershey by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

