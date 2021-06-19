The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,912,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,587 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.92% of The Hershey worth $302,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in The Hershey by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in The Hershey by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Hershey by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in The Hershey by 0.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in The Hershey by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

HSY stock opened at $170.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $125.50 and a twelve month high of $175.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.19%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $2,007,844.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,164,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,782 shares of company stock valued at $3,351,216. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

