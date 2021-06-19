The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 150.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 187,628 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.08% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $9,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,884 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,431,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 686,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,155,000 after purchasing an additional 143,497 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $31.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $34.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

Several research firms have issued reports on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

