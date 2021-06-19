The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,624,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,334 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 3.31% of The J. M. Smucker worth $458,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SJM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 98.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The J. M. Smucker stock traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.30. 1,340,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.68. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $101.89 and a one year high of $140.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.32.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,619 shares of company stock worth $348,157 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.80.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

