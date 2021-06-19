The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Purchased by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 163.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,734 shares during the period. The J. M. Smucker comprises 1.7% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Principal Street Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of The J. M. Smucker worth $12,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 5.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,530.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,619 shares of company stock valued at $348,157 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SJM shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.80.

NYSE:SJM traded down $3.31 on Friday, reaching $130.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,372,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,234. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $101.89 and a 12-month high of $140.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.32.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

