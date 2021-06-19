The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.58 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to report $6.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.68 billion and the lowest is $6.42 billion. The Kraft Heinz posted sales of $6.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will report full-year sales of $25.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.65 billion to $25.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $24.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.47 billion to $25.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Kraft Heinz.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.46.

In other news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,562.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $40.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.55. The Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

