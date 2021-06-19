The North West (TSE:NWC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$35.43. The North West shares last traded at C$35.00, with a volume of 1,290,457 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$38.00 target price on shares of The North West in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of The North West from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The North West from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$35.70. The firm has a market cap of C$1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 10.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.98.

The North West (TSE:NWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$565.19 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that The North West Company Inc. will post 2.5300001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The North West’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

In other The North West news, Director Edward Stephen Kennedy sold 133,400 shares of The North West stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.66, for a total value of C$4,890,310.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,273 shares in the company, valued at C$3,859,202.91.

About The North West

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

