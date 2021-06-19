The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 49,353.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,305,659 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.42% of The Progressive worth $795,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its stake in The Progressive by 0.5% in the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 20,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive by 55.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in The Progressive by 1.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 11,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in The Progressive by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in The Progressive by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $92.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $107.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.71.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. Equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.