The Sandbox Market Capitalization Hits $175.59 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. The Sandbox has a market cap of $175.59 million and approximately $16.19 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000703 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 701,888,415 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

