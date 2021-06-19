The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Holdings Lowered by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,945 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned about 0.09% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $12,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,008,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,971,000 after acquiring an additional 168,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 716,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,631,000 after acquiring an additional 79,459 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $192.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.65. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $5,521,689.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,734,934.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total value of $337,380.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,640,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,856,233.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,147. 27.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMG. Truist upped their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities upped their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.57.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

