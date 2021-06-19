The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 168,380 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.46% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $62,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.57.

SMG opened at $192.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.16. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $126.75 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total value of $5,980,629.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,375.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total transaction of $210,447.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,599,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,045,468.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,147 in the last 90 days. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

