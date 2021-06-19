The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,873 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $52,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.91.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHW opened at $268.16 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $184.34 and a one year high of $293.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

