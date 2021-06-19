The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $245.90 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) will post $245.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $231.00 million and the highest is $260.80 million. The Shyft Group posted sales of $123.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 98.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full year sales of $882.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $875.20 million to $889.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.66 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.25%. The Shyft Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SHYF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Shyft Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

In other The Shyft Group news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $206,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,318.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $569,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,752,553.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,000. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SHYF opened at $34.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.81. The Shyft Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

