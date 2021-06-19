The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.06% of The Southern worth $38,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Southern by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,983,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,474,482,000 after buying an additional 343,586 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Southern by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,393,783,000 after buying an additional 1,958,409 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Southern by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,213,258,000 after buying an additional 3,154,842 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Southern by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,281,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $947,527,000 after purchasing an additional 323,175 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in The Southern by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,447,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,618,000 after purchasing an additional 88,600 shares during the period. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $157,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,113.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,346 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO stock opened at $61.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.44. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $66.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 81.23%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.08.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

