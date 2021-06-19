The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Stock Position Decreased by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,528 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Timken were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Timken by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Timken by 260.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Timken by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Timken by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TKR traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.34. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $41.74 and a twelve month high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.09 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TKR. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In other The Timken news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $200,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,635.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 37,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $3,348,009.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 344,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,614,516.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,693 shares of company stock valued at $15,569,086 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

