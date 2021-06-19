The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 206.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 886,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 597,077 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.07% of The TJX Companies worth $58,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.37. The stock had a trading volume of 11,661,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,664,193. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.47. The company has a market capitalization of $76.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.73 and a twelve month high of $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

