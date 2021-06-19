The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,610 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.09% of The Toro worth $10,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Toro by 13.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in The Toro by 4.0% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in The Toro by 23.2% during the first quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in The Toro by 22.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Toro by 37.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 128,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,242,000 after purchasing an additional 34,761 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

NYSE TTC opened at $104.39 on Friday. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

In other news, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 4,000 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $414,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,745,587.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 775 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total value of $80,553.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,087.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,762. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

