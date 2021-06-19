The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 73.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $33,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,567,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,261 shares in the company, valued at $40,017,266.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.25.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded down $4.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,109,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,597. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.59. The firm has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

