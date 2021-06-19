THEKEY Price Down 8.2% Over Last Week (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 19th. One THEKEY coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $4.64 million and approximately $27,049.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000071 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000146 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 68.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000371 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (TKY) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

