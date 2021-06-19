THETA (THETA) 1-Day Volume Tops $233.62 Million

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 19th. THETA has a market cap of $9.01 billion and approximately $233.62 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THETA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.01 or 0.00025016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, THETA has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00058126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.40 or 0.00725674 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00043532 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00083262 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000306 BTC.

THETA Coin Profile

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

