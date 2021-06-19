THORChain (RUNE) Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One THORChain coin can now be bought for approximately $7.35 or 0.00020761 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. THORChain has a market cap of $1.72 billion and $94.52 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, THORChain has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00057080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.79 or 0.00137789 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.03 or 0.00180827 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,317.20 or 0.99740853 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002872 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 233,836,800 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

