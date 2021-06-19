Thore Cash Price Down 20.9% This Week (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $30,901.92 and $56,443.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Thore Cash has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.00 or 0.00429272 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007272 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00011393 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000227 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003934 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

