ThoreCoin (THR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13,162.00

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One ThoreCoin coin can currently be bought for about $8,117.87 or 0.22756808 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. ThoreCoin has a market capitalization of $703.71 million and approximately $13,162.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00056728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00138647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.16 or 0.00179869 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,730.74 or 1.00163893 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002863 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin’s genesis date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,686 coins. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . The Reddit community for ThoreCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ThoreCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “THR represents a basket of top-traded high-demand coins Simply put, it’s a Basket of Multiple cryptocurrencies in which the user can invest by buying tokens, without the need to buy each cryptocurrency separately It’s an opportunity to participate in the growth of cryptocurrencies It’s a simple and comprehensible solution as the user need to monitor only one price – the price of the #THR Token by buying a token, user gets a share in this portfolio, THR token is traded like any other coin 24/7. Thorecoin has moved from Ethereum to Waves “

ThoreCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

