Tierion (TNT) Market Cap Reaches $52.14 Million

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Over the last seven days, Tierion has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One Tierion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges. Tierion has a total market cap of $52.14 million and $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00057623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00024961 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $257.23 or 0.00720507 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00043438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00083067 BTC.

About Tierion

Tierion is a coin. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tierion is tierion.com . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Buying and Selling Tierion

