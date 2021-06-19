TigerCash (TCH) Market Cap Hits $773,032.48

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 19th. One TigerCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $773,032.48 and approximately $6.73 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TigerCash has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.87 or 0.00928221 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000265 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

