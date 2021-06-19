Time New Bank Trading Up 22% This Week (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 19th. During the last week, Time New Bank has traded 22% higher against the US dollar. Time New Bank has a market capitalization of $13.64 million and $3.17 million worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Time New Bank coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00058088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00024930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $261.47 or 0.00723646 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00043554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00083258 BTC.

About Time New Bank

Time New Bank (CRYPTO:TNB) is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 coins and its circulating supply is 4,074,427,418 coins. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

