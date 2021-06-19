Titan Coin Market Cap Hits $14.79 Million (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 18% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $14.79 million and approximately $5,448.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Titan Coin has traded 959.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

