Tixl Reaches Market Cap of $10.39 Million (TXL)

Tixl (CURRENCY:TXL) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Tixl has a market capitalization of $10.39 million and approximately $378,005.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tixl has traded up 43.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Tixl coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000541 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00056844 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00137205 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00182044 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000203 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,437.88 or 0.99800611 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Tixl Coin Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,075,497 coins. The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tixl’s official message board is medium.com/tixlcurrency . The official website for Tixl is tixl.me/executive-summary . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Tixl Coin Trading

