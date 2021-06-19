TokenPay (TPAY) Price Reaches $0.0936 on Exchanges

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0936 or 0.00000262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and $194,914.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TokenPay has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,671.14 or 0.99996799 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00033385 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00008010 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00071345 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000872 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002738 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006887 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000505 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

