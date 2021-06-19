Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,805 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 99,553 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.14% of Toll Brothers worth $9,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 23.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,448,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $876,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969,973 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,844,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,201,000 after buying an additional 117,719 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $53,968,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,186,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,587,000 after buying an additional 105,723 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 606,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,343,000 after buying an additional 10,435 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $56.46 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.79.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $59,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,746,133.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,600 shares of company stock worth $1,961,226. 10.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.47.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

