Tornado Cash Price Down 1.7% Over Last Week (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded up 25.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 19th. Over the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $55.49 or 0.00154241 BTC on major exchanges. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $46.59 million and approximately $23.05 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00057918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.44 or 0.00140223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.92 or 0.00183242 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000195 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,854.53 or 0.99667874 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $308.47 or 0.00857490 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 839,732 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

