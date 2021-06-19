Tornado Market Cap Tops $320,151.34 (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Tornado coin can now be bought for $53.36 or 0.00148573 BTC on popular exchanges. Tornado has a market capitalization of $320,151.34 and approximately $326,517.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tornado has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tornado alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00058096 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.38 or 0.00143064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.55 or 0.00182509 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000202 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,961.60 or 1.00132294 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $308.94 or 0.00860230 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tornado Coin Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling Tornado

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.