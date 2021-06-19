Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$107.06. Toromont Industries shares last traded at C$105.07, with a volume of 635,641 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Toromont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$105.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Toromont Industries to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$99.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$108.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$112.44.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$103.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of C$8.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.65.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$806.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$748.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 4.4116336 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

In other news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$109.63, for a total transaction of C$65,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,247,106.27. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,658 shares of company stock valued at $177,499.

Toromont Industries Company Profile (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

