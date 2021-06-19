Tower (TOWER) Market Cap Tops $4.05 Million

Tower (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. During the last week, Tower has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. One Tower coin can now be bought for $0.0181 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. Tower has a total market cap of $4.05 million and approximately $128,158.00 worth of Tower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00059495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00025004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003918 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $263.44 or 0.00736781 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00043445 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00083905 BTC.

Tower Coin Profile

Tower is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2021. Tower’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 223,496,545 coins. Tower’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Tower Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tower should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tower using one of the exchanges listed above.

