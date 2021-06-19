Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) Market Cap Hits $6.38 Million

Trabzonspor Fan Token (CURRENCY:TRA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. Over the last week, Trabzonspor Fan Token has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. Trabzonspor Fan Token has a market cap of $6.38 million and $2.51 million worth of Trabzonspor Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trabzonspor Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $2.71 or 0.00007568 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Trabzonspor Fan Token

TRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,356,284 coins. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @tetracurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official website is www.trabzonspor.org.tr/tr

Buying and Selling Trabzonspor Fan Token

