Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 920 ($12.02). Tracsis shares last traded at GBX 912 ($11.92), with a volume of 25,198 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £267.42 million and a P/E ratio of 160.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 842.49.

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development and consultancy services for the rail industry. It operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services, and Traffic & Data Services. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, delay attribution, and delay repay; and infrastructure software products that are used to collect, manage, visualize, and analyze rail asset information.

