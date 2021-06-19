Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,839,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559,773 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.61% of Trane Technologies worth $635,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TT. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 201.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 709.9% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,200 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TT traded down $6.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,125,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,803. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $189.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.16. The company has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.73.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

