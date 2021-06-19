Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc decreased its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TT. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 201.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 709.9% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.73.

NYSE TT opened at $173.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $189.93. The firm has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.16.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.91%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

