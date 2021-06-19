Transcodium Hits Market Capitalization of $119,227.67 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Transcodium coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Transcodium has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Transcodium has a market capitalization of $119,227.67 and approximately $159.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00058543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00024924 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.00 or 0.00725256 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00043384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00083608 BTC.

Transcodium Profile

Transcodium (CRYPTO:TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,807,938 coins. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Buying and Selling Transcodium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

