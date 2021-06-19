TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (LON:TGL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 137.50 ($1.80). TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at GBX 137.50 ($1.80), with a volume of 60 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGL shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.20) price objective on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 120.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.23. The company has a market cap of £99.74 million and a P/E ratio of -4.20.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.