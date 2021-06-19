Travala.com (AVA) Achieves Market Cap of $138.66 Million

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Travala.com coin can currently be purchased for $2.79 or 0.00007781 BTC on major exchanges. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $138.66 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Travala.com has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00057856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00139263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.94 or 0.00184124 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,839.21 or 1.00070357 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.45 or 0.00852868 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,112,681 coins and its circulating supply is 49,755,760 coins. Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

